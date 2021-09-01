Unvaccinated players for Knicks, Nets and Warriors would have to miss home games under local rules

A screen welcomes fans back to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic on Feb. 23, 2021.

Unvaccinated players for three marquee NBA teams would have to sit out home games in the upcoming season under local coronavirus restrictions.

Players on the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will have to get vaccinated to play in their home arenas unless they have a valid religious or medical exemption, the league told front offices in a Wednesday memo obtained by CNBC. The requirement will not apply to visiting players.

Both New York City and San Francisco have set rules requiring people over the age of 12 to prove they have received a Covid-19 vaccine in order to enter arenas, gyms, restaurants and other indoor venues. The rules cover team arenas and practice facilities in those cities, the NBA said.

Players in New York and San Francisco may face fines or suspensions if they refuse to get vaccinated without a valid exemption.