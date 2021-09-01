New York Mets acting General Manager Zack Scott arrested for DUI, will not travel with baseball team

Acting general manager Zack Scott of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to a game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on June 11, 2021 in New York City.

New York Mets acting General Manager Zack Scott was arrested for DUI, and has been barred from traveling with the team for now.

Court documents show that the 44-year-old Scott was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday by police in White Plains, New York, in Westchester County, after being found stopped in his 2018 Toyota. Scott lives in the nearby suburb of Rye.

"We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott," the Mets said in a Twitter post.

"We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

Various news reports said that Scott had been arrested for DUI.

ESPN, citing sources, reported that Scott had been at Mets owner Steve Cohen's home before his arrest.

New York Post baseball writer Joel Sherman wrote on Twitter that "Scott was at the Amazin' Mets Foundation charity event Monday night at Steve Cohen's Connecticut home."

"But a source said the event was over by 9pm," Sherman tweeted.

A Mets spokesman did not immediately respond to CNBC when asked if Scott had been at Cohen's home, and what time he left.

News of Scott's arrest follows an embarrassing skid for a Mets team that entered the season with hopes of contending for a divisional title, if not more.

After stumbling to a 9-19 record in August, the Mets sit third in the NL East division at 65-67.

Tensions came to a head on Sunday, when struggling stars Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez gave a thumbs-down gesture to fans during a home win over the Washington Nationals. Baez said the players were responding to booing.

- Additional reporting by Jessica Golden

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.