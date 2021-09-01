Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chewy, Five Below, ChargePoint and more

A dog sits in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during Chewy Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) in New York, U.S., on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

ChargePoint Holdings — ChargePoint, which makes charging systems for electric vehicles, soared more than 13% in extended trading after reporting quarterly revenue of $56.1 million, compared to the $49.1 million expected. The company also gave strong third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance.

Chewy — Shares of the pet retailer took a 10% hit after it reported quarterly results. Chewy recorded a loss of 4 cents per share, which was greater than the 2 cents estimated by analysts. It also missed revenue expectations, reporting $2.16 billion for the quarter compared to estimates of $2.20 billion.

Five Below — The pre-teen-focused retailer's shares plummeted about 9% after reporting quarterly results late Wednesday. Its second-quarter earnings came in at $1.15 per share beating analysts' estimates, however, it missed on revenue, reporting $646.6 million compared to forecasts of $648.3 million. Five Below also gave third-quarter revenue guidance of $550 million to $565 million.

Okta — Okta shares slipped 3.5% despite reporting strong quarterly results. The identity company recorded a loss of 11 cents per share, though that was smaller than than the loss expected by analysts by 24 cents. It also beat on revenue, reporting $315.5 million, compared to the $296.5 million forecasted by analysts.