Shares in Asia-Pacific mixed; Australia's July trade data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade, with Australia's July trade data expected later in the day.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.52% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.26%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.24%.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia shed 0.41%. Australia's trade data for July is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.06% lower.

In Covid vaccine developments, Moderna and Takeda Pharmaceutical announced Wednesday they are working with Japanese authorities to recall several batches after stainless steel contaminants were discovered in some vials. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares in Japan dipped about 0.3% in Thursday morning trade.