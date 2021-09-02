Shares in Asia-Pacific mixed; Australia's July trade data ahead

- Australia's trade data for July is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
In Covid vaccine developments, Moderna and Takeda Pharmaceutical announced Wednesday they are working with Japanese authorities to recall several batches after stainless steel contaminants were discovered in some vials.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade, with Australia's July trade data expected later in the day.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.52% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.26%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.24%.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia shed 0.41%. Australia's trade data for July is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.06% lower.
In Covid vaccine developments, Moderna and Takeda Pharmaceutical announced Wednesday they are working with Japanese authorities to recall several batches after stainless steel contaminants were discovered in some vials. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares in Japan dipped about 0.3% in Thursday morning trade.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 closed marginally higher at 4,523.09 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.33% to 15,309.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged as it declined 48.2 points to 35,312.53.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.508 — off levels above 92.7 seen earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.10 per dollar, stronger than levels around 110.4 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7368, having climbed from below $0.73 earlier in the week.
Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 0.46% to $71.26 per barrel. U.S. crude futures dipped 0.57% to $68.20 per barrel.