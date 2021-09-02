One cybersecurity stock could rally 45% before meeting resistance, trader says

Cybersecurity stocks have broken out, surpassing gains in the broader market over the summer.

The BUG cybersecurity ETF has rallied nearly 20% over the past three months — more than double the increase for the S&P 500. Hacking headlines and an increased focus on data security have proven a tailwind for the group.

CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday asked which of the cybersecurity stocks could lead the next leg of the rally.

Todd Gordon, founder of Inside Edge Capital Management, pinpointed ZScaler as one of his favorite plays in the space.

"It's one of the largest cybersecurity firms out there. They offer cloud-delivered solutions for user device data protection," Gordon said. "The valuation is excessive — its trading multiple, multiple forward earnings — but it's not dissimilar to the other names here."

ZScaler trades at a lofty 483 times forward earnings. The BUG ETF, by comparison, trades at 58 times forward earnings.