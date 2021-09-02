Friday's jobs report is expected to be solid, but delta variant raises downside risk

In this article IYG

A sign advertising job openings is seen while people walk into the store in New York City, New York, U.S., August 6, 2021. Eduardo Munoz | Reuters

August's employment report is expected to show another strong month for hiring, but it could also give a glimpse at how the Covid-19 delta variant has impacted the economy. The jobs report, set for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, is also expected to provide critical guidance for the Federal Reserve in its process of deciding when to begin trimming its bond purchases. According to Dow Jones, economists expect 720,000 payrolls were added in August. That would be a strong number, but down from the 943,000 in July. The unemployment rate is expected to have slipped to 5.2% from 5.4%, and average hourly earnings are forecast to have risen by 0.3% or 4% on an annual basis. "I think the risks are very much to the downside," said Lee Ferridge, head of macro strategy for North America at State Street Global Markets. "I'm not sure how much we're factoring in the impacts of delta." Forecasts for the report are wide-ranging, from about 300,000 to 1 million. "If you get a number that doesn't meet expectations, say 500,000 instead of 735,000, to me that rules out a taper announcement in September, which is still consistent with the message [Fed Chairman Jerome] Powell gave in Jackson Hole," Ferridge said.

A very weak number would raise concerns about the strength of the economy, he said. "I think the market is pretty split on whether we get the announcement next month or in November. If we get a weak number, it pushes that announcement way back to November," Ferridge said. On the other hand, a strong jobs report could put a dent in stock prices Friday morning. "A very strong number, I think risk suffers because we think - okay, September taper," Ferridge said. "That's a tougher one for the market to shrug off. ... We are in the weird world where bad news is good news in terms of risk appetite. Anything that says we might see a more hawkish central bank, that's bad news." But just like economists, the Fed will also be looking at whether there are tell tale signs that Covid impacted hiring and activity. The virus variant has been a wild card for the economy, and its impact could be a factor that sways the Fed as it considers the first step away from the extraordinary easing policy it implemented to battle the pandemic.