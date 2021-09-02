Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will face jury of seven men and five women in fraud trial

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of blood testing and life sciences company Theranos, arrives for the first day of jury selection in her fraud trial, outside Federal Court in San Jose, California on August 31, 2021.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. - A jury of seven men and five women will decide the fate of Theranos founder and ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

The 12-person panel from Santa Clara County, where Theranos was based, was selected after two days of intense questioning regarding their knowledge of the failed blood-testing company. If convicted, Holmes could face 20 years in prison

Prosecutors and defense attorneys settled on a diverse set of jurors with regards to race, gender and age. Along with five alternates — two men and three women — the jurors were sworn in Thursday morning at the San Jose federal courthouse. Opening statements are set to begin on Wednesday.

Holmes, who was a paper billionaire based on her stake in Theranos, faces a dozen counts of wire fraud and conspiracy charges for allegedly defrauding investors and patients about her company's technology. She has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.

Holmes dropped out of Stanford in 2003 to start Theranos at age 19. She raised billions of dollars from investors such as media mogul Rupert Murdoch, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the Walton family. Some investors are expected to testify at the trial.

The company's downfall began in 2015, when former Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou published a series of damning articles exposing Theranos' dubious business practices and technology limitations.

Throughout jury questioning, U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila, who's presiding over the trial, reminded potential jurors about the importance of avoiding media, a particular challenge for a case that's attracted heavy coverage in Silicon Valley and around the world.

One juror, an older white man, said "oh boy" after his name was called out to join the jury box.

"Let's be clear, they know the media is interested in this case," Davila told the courtroom on Wednesday. He repeatedly told the jurors to "turn off those news feeds."