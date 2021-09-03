Jobs report disappoints — only 235,000 positions added vs. expectations of 720,000

August's total was the worst since January and comes with heightened fears of the pandemic and the impact that rising Covid cases could have on what has been so far a mostly robust recovery.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% from 5.4%, in line with estimates.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for 720,000 new hires.

Job creation for August was a huge disappointment, with the economy adding just 235,000 positions, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Leisure and hospitality jobs, which had been the primary driver of overall gains at 350,000 per month for the past six months, stalled in August as the unemployment rate in the industry ticked higher to 9.1%.

Instead, professional and business services led gains with 74,000 new positions. Other gainers included transportation and warehousing (53,000), private education (40,000) and manufacturing and other services, which each posted gains of 37,000.

The month saw an increase of about 400,000 in those who said they couldn't work for pandemic-related reasons, pushing the total up to 5.6 million.

Still, the news wasn't all bad for jobs.

The previous two months saw substantial upward revisions, with July's total now at 1.053 million, up from the original estimate of 943,000, while June was bumped up to 962,000 from 938,000. For the two months, revisions added 134,000 to the initial counts.

Weekly jobless filings have fallen to their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, but a large employment gap remains.

It's not that there aren't enough jobs out there: Placement firm Indeed estimates that there are about 10.5 million openings now, easily a record for the U.S. labor market.

Federal Reserve officials are watching the jobs numbers closely for clues as to whether they can start easing back some of the policy help they've been providing since the pandemic started.

In recent weeks, central bank leaders have expressed optimism about the employment picture but said they would need to see continued strength before changing course. At stake for now is the Fed's massive monthly bond-buying program, which could start getting scaled back before the end of the year.

However, if the jobs data gets softer that could prompt Fed officials to wait until 2022 before tightening.

