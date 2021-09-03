Inflation could repeat the 1960s, when the Fed lost control, Niall Ferguson says

Inflation could be repeating the trajectory of the late 1960s, which laid the foundation for sustained high inflation the following decade, according to top economic historian Niall Ferguson.

Speaking to CNBC Friday, Ferguson said that as a result of responding to the Covid-19 pandemic in a similar fashion to the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, policymakers were now facing a new challenge in the form of rising inflation.

"What is interesting about disasters is that one can lead to another. You can go from a public health disaster to a fiscal, monetary and potentially inflationary disaster," Ferguson said at the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy.

"It is not such a big disaster, it doesn't kill people, but an inflation lift-off would be a problem."

U.S. consumer prices rose 5.4% in July from a year earlier, marching the largest jump since August 2008.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and many economists maintain that the recent spike in inflation will be "transitory," but Ferguson called this into question.

"How long is transitory? At what point do expectations fundamentally shift, especially if the Federal Reserve is telling people, 'we have changed our inflation targeting regime and we don't mind if inflation goes above target for a while'?" Ferguson, who is Milbank Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, said.

"My sense is that we are not heading for the 1970s but we could be re-running the late 1960s, when famously the Fed Chair then, McChesney Martin, lost control of inflation expectations."