'Completely unacceptable': Retiring GOP Sen. Toomey says Trump should not lead ticket in 2024

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) holds a news conference "to announce details of a bipartisan agreement to fix the digital asset reporting requirements in the infrastructure bill" in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 9, 2021.

Sen. Pat Toomey has urged his party not to nominate former president Donald Trump as its presidential candidate in 2024, calling his conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 election "completely unacceptable."

The Pennsylvania Republican voted to convict Trump in the impeachment trial over his role in stoking the January 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters, fueled by the former president's misinformation about the election being "stolen" due to widespread voter fraud.

Speaking to CNBC at the Ambrosetti forum in Italy on Friday, Toomey, who is not seeking re-election in 2022, suggested his party consider other presidential nominees in 2024.

"I think that the future of our party is to be a party of ideas, and not to be a party about any one individual, and I think we will learn a lot from the next set of primaries," he said.

"I think after what happened post-2020 election, I think the president's behavior was completely unacceptable, so I don't think he should be the nominee to lead the party in 2024."