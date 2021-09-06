'Just dads reaching across the globe' – How an Afghan interpreter and his family escaped the Taliban in Kabul

Antifullah Ahmadzai, an Afghan national, takes a selfie inside of a U.S. military cargo aircraft before an evacuation flight from Kabul. Courtesy: Antifullah Ahmadzai

WASHINGTON – One month ago, Atifullah Ahmadzai boarded a flight from Connecticut to Kabul, eager to hold his wife and five young children again. The purpose of this trip was nearly a decade in the making as Ahmadzai, a former interpreter for the U.S. military, was carrying the final documents needed for his family to complete a coveted special immigrant visa. While in Kabul, Ahmadzai planned on saying goodbye to friends and extended family members before bringing his wife and children to America, where he had spent the last two years preparing for their new life. Ten days into his plans, after the rest of Afghanistan had already fallen during the U.S. military's withdrawal, the Taliban seized the presidential palace in Kabul. The swift collapse of the Afghan national government forced Ahmadzai and thousands of others to flood the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport, where Western forces were conducting evacuation flights out of the country. The story of Ahmadzai and his family is emblematic of the desperation and fear felt by thousands of Afghans as U.S. and coalition forces withdrew the last of their troops from Afghanistan after a nearly 20-year occupation. Over the course of 17 days leading up to Aug. 31, the U.S. and coalition partners airlifted more than 116,000 people out of Afghanistan on cargo aircraft. The Pentagon said it dedicated more than 5,000 U.S. service members and 200 aircraft to the colossal evacuation mission. Meanwhile, governments around the world opened their borders to at-risk Afghan nationals arriving on evacuation flights. "I wasn't expecting that everything was going to change immediately," Ahmadzai told CNBC. "The Taliban made a checkpoint 800 feet away from my house, where they would question you about your job," he said, adding that he was too afraid to disclose his previous role in the Afghan military.

Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2, 2021. Stringer | Reuters

At one checkpoint, Ahmadzai said his cell phone was searched by Taliban insurgents looking for anything that would confirm his ties to the previous government or to the United States. "They were also knocking on people's doors and asking about their jobs," he said. "The homes of those who worked for the government or with the U.S. military were marked during the day and at night the Taliban came back to those houses to kill." Fear of targeted killings by the Taliban fueled many Afghans' desire to get out of the country.

A rallying cry on Facebook

Desperate for a way out, Ahmadzai sent a text message to a U.S. Army officer he translated for during America's longest war. "He addresses me as his brother," said the officer, Mike Kuszpa, now a teacher in Connecticut, when asked about Ahmadzai's initial message. "He wrote to me and said, 'Brother, my family and I are out here and the Taliban has been looking for interpreters. Who knows what's gonna happen, they may kill me and my family,'" Kuszpa told CNBC.

A 2004 photo of Antifullah Ahmadzai (left) and Mike Kuszpa (right) in Afghanistan. Courtesy of Mike Kuszpa

"I was grasping at straws. I didn't know anybody, so I posted to a neighborhood message board on Facebook asking if anybody had Department of State connections that could help my interpreter and his family get on an evacuation flight," he said. The post to the 109-member "Westville Dads" Facebook group triggered a flurry of phone calls, Facebook messages, encrypted text messages and emails to a network that spanned from academia to intelligence analysts to lawmakers to diplomats. "I got in touch with a former student of mine who is a foreign service officer about getting his documents in the system so that he wouldn't be turned away at the airport," said Matt Schmidt, national security and political science professor at the University of New Haven, who reached out to at least 16 people in a bid to help Ahmadzai. "I counseled Atif to wait for a phone call from State to go to the airport," Schmidt said using a shortened version of Ahmadzai's first name, Atifullah. "Mike was uneasy about waiting and told Atif to go to the airport. It was the right call."

A struggle to flee

Across the globe, Western forces intensified emergency humanitarian evacuations amid a backdrop of security threats and the Biden administration's self-imposed Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline. "At one point I started getting news alerts about gunfire at the airport while I was messaging with Atif. It was surreal," said Schmidt, who breathlessly waited for updates from Ahmadzai. In Kabul, Ahmadzai and his family were struggling to get out. "It was difficult to get to the airport. I tried for three straight days but was not able to reach the gates," Ahmadzai told CNBC, explaining that he had to sidestep Taliban checkpoints each time he and his family returned home after a full day of waiting at the airport. "On the fourth day, I received a text message advising me to go through another gate. When I arrived, there were more than 1,000 people already gathered," Ahmadzai said. He said there was occasional gunfire in the crowd. "My family was very scared and shocked," Ahmadzai said. "My wife asked me if we could go back because she was afraid for our children, but I told her we have to try and leave because it was better than dying at the hands of the Taliban." After more than three hours of waiting at the gate, Ahmadzai was able to get close enough to the U.S. Marines guarding the entry point to show them his green card and visa. "I then showed them the paperwork for my children and wife," he said. The Marines were able to verify his information, he said, because two days prior it was entered into the State Department's system thanks to the network of mobilized dads on Facebook. Ahmadzai's next message to his friends coordinating his evacuation came from the interior gates of the airport.

Antifullah Ahmadzai, a former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military, stands with his children and U.S. Marines at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"When he sent that pic of him and his kids safe in the airport with the soldiers flanking him, I broke down in tears," Schmidt said. "As a dad, I couldn't imagine the fate that awaited them if they didn't get out," Schmidt continued. "We were just dads reaching across the globe to help a fellow dad. That bound us all together, more than culture or religion. We knew what it meant to need to protect your family."

A fateful departure

Ahmadzai, his wife and their children, who range from age 2 to 12, boarded a C-17 cargo military aircraft and flew to Qatar, which is about 1,200 miles from Kabul. They spent two nights and three days in the Persian Gulf country. "Qatar camp was good, but as soon as we got there my second son was feeling very sick and he vomited more than 15 times as he was not familiar with this kind of situation. A medic came and gave him an IV quickly and after that, he was able to start eating and drinking again," Ahmadzai said.

Antifullah Ahmadzai, an Afghan national, takes a selfie inside of a holding bay from an unspecified location in Qatar. Courtesy: Antifullah Ahmadzai