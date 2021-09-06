Asia markets set for mixed open following big miss in U.S. jobs data

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks looked set for a mixed start on Monday following U.S. jobs data released Friday that came in far short of expectations.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,757 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,580. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,128.11.

Australian stocks, meanwhile, looked poised to slip. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,483.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,522.90.

Investors will watch stocks in Thailand on Monday after the country's prime minister and several other cabinet ministers survived a vote of no confidence in parliament over the weekend, Reuters reported.