SPACs offer hope for reviving Singapore's flagging IPO market

SINGAPORE — Singapore's stock exchange this month launched new rules allowing SPACs to list, a move it hopes will draw more firms to raise funds in the city-state amid an IPO market that has been stagnant for years.

As of Friday, special purpose acquisition companies can list on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) mainboard.

SPACs, which have soared in popularity recently, have no commercial operations and are established solely to raise capital from investors for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses. They raise capital in an initial public offering and use the cash to merge with a private company and take it public.

Singapore's benchmark index has traditionally been dominated by finance and property names. But the exchange has set its sights on drawing tech companies, and it thinks that SPACs will be a good way to do so.

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, SGX's head of equity capital markets, told CNBC on Monday that SPACs provide an alternative route for companies to access public markets.