Asia-Pacific stocks set to trade higher; China's trade data for August ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a higher start on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese August trade data, as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,030 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,060. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,659.89.

Australian stocks also looked poised to rise at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 7,535.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,528.50.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to announce its rate decision at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.