Asia-Pacific stocks set to trade higher; China's trade data for August ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a higher start on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese August trade data, as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,030 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,060. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,659.89.
Australian stocks also looked poised to rise at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 7,535.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,528.50.
Markets in the U.S. were closed on Monday for a holiday.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.035 — still off levels above 92.4 seen last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.82 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.1 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7436, largely holding on to gains after rising from below $0.738 last week.