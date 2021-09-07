CNBC Pro

CNBC Pro Talks: Veteran fund manager Hugh Young shares his top stock picks

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share
CNBC's Mandy Drury and Hugh Young, Chairman for Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) Asia

Veteran fund manager Hugh Young speaks to CNBC's Mandy Drury about his top stock picks, analysis and focus for Asia investments.

Young is chairman for Aberdeen Standard Investments Asia and also director of a number of group subsidiary companies and group-managed investment trusts and funds. He joined the company in 1985 to manage Asian equities from London and in 1992 set up the firm's regional headquarters in Singapore.

A livestream of the conversation will be available here to CNBC Pro subscribers at 2:30 p.m. SIN/HK or 2:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

More In Pro Talks

watch now
VIDEO46:02
CNBC ProCNBC PRO Talks: Star small-cap manager Amy Zhang unveils her top stock picks
Yun Li
watch now
VIDEO28:40
CNBC ProEquity outlook and opportunities with BofA's Sebastian Raedler
watch now
VIDEO45:26
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Investor Joe Terranova sees a multi-year bull market ahead. How he's playing it
Read More