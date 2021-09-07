Japan's vaccine minister leads polls among potential leadership candidates before formally entering race

Taro Kono, Japan's regulatory reform and vaccine minister, speaks from behind a transparent screen during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of Japan's vaccine push, currently leads popular opinion polls among candidates that could become the country's next leader.

Kono gained 31.9% support from respondents in a nationwide telephone survey over the weekend, according to local news agency Kyodo News. Another survey conducted by Yomiuri Shimbun daily also showed Kono being voted the most suitable person to take over, Reuters reported.

Still, the minister himself has yet to officially confirm his intention to seek the leadership of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

On Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga effectively paved the way for a new leader after announcing he will not be running in the upcoming leadership election. Prior to the announcement, Suga had come under fire for his handling of the Covid situation in Japan, with multiple parts of the country currently under a state of emergency.

Suga stepping aside sets the stage for a "generational change" inside the LDP, according to Jesper Koll, senior advisor at WisdomTree.

Other known potential contenders in the upcoming LDP election include former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba as well as former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi. Koll said the current field features "some very interesting and exciting" candidates, describing Kono as a "maverick" while Kishida and Takaichi represent the establishment.

Over the weekend, local media reported that Suga is set to back Kono to succeed him.