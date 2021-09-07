Netflix has one key advantage over other FAANG stocks heading into holiday season, Piper Sandler analyst says

The FAANG stocks have gotten their groove back.

Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet have outperformed the broader markets over the past month, retaking leadership of the S&P 500.

However, as the busy holiday season approaches, macro headwinds, labor shortages and supply chain constraints pose major threats to the stocks.

Netflix, which has recently led the group, could have a secret weapon to counter this, according to Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler. He said the company can avoid the potential supply chain disruptions far better than the rest.

"I keep hearing about how much of a disaster it's going to be for the holiday season," Johnson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "If you can't get those holiday gifts put together, perhaps maybe a subscription to Netflix is something that could be given."

The charts also suggest more upside for Netflix, Johnson said, following its lengthy stretch of consolidation.