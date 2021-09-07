Treasury yields rise, shrugging off disappointing jobs data

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday morning, continuing to shrug off last week's disappointing jobs report, as the market opened back up after the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 3 basis points to 1.353% at 3:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added nearly 3 basis points, advancing to 1.97%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.