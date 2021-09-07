White House proposes stopgap bill with disaster aid as Congress hashes out trillions in spending

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, August 26, 2021.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed a stopgap measure to fund the government as lawmakers haggle over a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a transformative, Democrat-backed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.

With the 2021 fiscal year up at the end of September, the White House encouraged congressional leaders to consider a short-term continuing resolution.

Without a continuing resolution, the federal government would shut down and spark a wave of furloughs for federal workers until Congress passes a funding bill.

The stopgap measure would include billions in funding for aid to help recovery from Hurricane Ida as well as to assist in the relocation of Afghans who fled Kabul.

Failing to pass such a stopgap could leave the public without reliable access to a raft of federal programs such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Bureau of Reclamation, which is currently carrying out a drought response.

"Today, as part of our responsibility to prudently plan for the end of the fiscal year, we are providing technical assistance to Congress on a short-term" resolution, a Biden administration official explained. "The purpose is to help avoid severe disruption to certain public services that could happen under a CR, if it's just extended last year's appropriations bills without modifications."

Each federal agency develops its own shutdown plan in coordination with the Office of Management and Budget. Each plan details which government activities will halt until appropriations are restored, requiring furloughs and the halting of many agency activities.

Essential services, often related to public safety, the armed forces, and others continue to operate and are reimbursed when Congress appropriate the necessary funds.