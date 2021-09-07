Wind turbine giant Siemens Gamesa claims world-first in blade recycling

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy said Tuesday it had launched a recyclable wind turbine blade, a move which represents the latest example of how the industry is attempting to find ways to re-use materials.

In a statement, the Spanish-German engineering group claimed its RecyclableBlades were "the world's first recyclable wind turbine blades ready for commercial use offshore."

Siemens Gamesa said it would work with German utility RWE to install and pilot the blades at the Kaskasi offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, which is expected to commence commercial operations in 2022.

The firm – whose major shareholder is Siemens Energy – said it was also working with EDF Renewables on the goal of deploying "several sets" of the blades "at a future offshore wind farm."

A similar collaboration is taking place with wpd, a German-headquartered company which develops and operates wind farms.



The issue of what to do with wind turbine blades when they're no longer needed is a headache for the industry. This is because the composite materials blades are made from can prove to be difficult to recycle, which means that many end up as landfill when their service life ends.