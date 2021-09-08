Capitol police chief set to brief Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy on rally for jailed Jan. 6 rioters

Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger is set to brief congressional leaders about the security plans being made for an upcoming rally in support of rioters who were jailed during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC on Wednesday.

The Sept. 18 event at the U.S. Capitol, dubbed the "Justice for J6" rally, comes more than eight months after hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed that building, forcing Congress into hiding and temporarily derailing efforts to confirm President Joe Biden's victory.

More than 600 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Dozens have already pleaded guilty.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has invited Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to her office next Monday at 11:15 a.m. ET to be briefed by Manger, the person told CNBC.

The USCP declined to comment on "any potential security briefings."