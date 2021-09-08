European stocks head for lower open as markets battle nerves over growth

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Wednesday, reflecting mixed trade in global markets amid nervousness over U.S. economic growth and a resurgence in Covid cases.

London's FTSE is seen opening 26 points lower at 7,126, Germany's DAX 8 points lower at 15,836, France's CAC 40 also 8 points lower at 6,718 and Italy's FTSE MIB 57 points lower at 25,992, according to IG.

The declines expected in Europe come after a choppy trading session in U.S. markets on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 200 points as investors reassessed the growth outlook following a smooth ride in the market this year. U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading.

The mixed moves stateside came as concerns over the potential economic hit of the delta variant weighed on investor sentiment, with Goldman Sachs downgrading its U.S. economic growth outlook over the weekend.