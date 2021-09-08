Flood-damaged cars could reach the market. Here’s how to avoid buying one

Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, New York.

Anyone who considers buying a used car in the upcoming months may want to be extra-cautious.

As storm-ravaged areas take stock of the destruction left by Hurricane Ida, thousands of flooded cars are expected to be among the personal property that was ruined. While cars with flood damage may have titles that indicate that, the system is not foolproof — which means some of these autos are likely to be purchased by unknowing buyers.

"Unfortunately, following major hurricanes or flooding events, we see fraudsters try to scam consumers by selling cars damaged in the flooding," said Tully Lehman, public affairs manager for the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Compounding the potential for fraud this time around is the high demand for used cars as the global shortage of microchips continues slowing production of new vehicles. That demand could create an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of buyers' eagerness to seal a deal, experts said.

More from Personal Finance:

Many teens are hesitant about the stock market

Here are some ways to pay off big credit card debt

Why you should start saving for retirement in your 20s

Ida slammed into Louisiana on Aug. 29 and then moved inland, eventually crossing over the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The storm left a trail of devastation in its wake from deadly flooding, high winds, storm surge and tornadoes. That was on the heels of two other large storms that dumped torrential downpours in the Southeast and Northeast.

Roughly 378,000 flood-damaged cars already were on the roads before Ida hit, according to Carfax spokesman Chris Basso.

"If history holds true, we're looking at several thousand more [flooded] vehicles, and a decent percentage of them will make it back into the market," Basso said.

Floodwaters can destroy — sometimes slowly — electronics, lubricants, and mechanical systems in vehicles. Corrosion can eventually find its way to the car's vital electronics, including airbag controllers, according to ConsumerReports.