Hurricane Ida's damage tally could top $95 billion, making it 7th costliest hurricane since 2000

The economic damages of Hurricane Ida are still being assessed, but the storm that wreaked havoc from New Orleans to New York could wind up becoming one of the costliest hurricanes to hit the U.S. since 2000.

AccuWeather now projects the storm damage totaling about $95 billion, which is up from the agency's initial forecast of between $70 billion and $80 billion. The damages are expected to have a "notable negative impact" on the U.S. economy during the third and fourth quarter, AccuWeather said.

"It is rare for a hurricane from the Gulf of Mexico to produce this much damage this far north," said AccuWeather founder and CEO Joel Myers. He noted that the extreme rain in New York City, which got 7.19 inches in Central Park, led to "unprecedented" levels of flash flooding.

To arrive at the $95 billion figure AccuWeather looked at dozens of variables, estimating the impact of each one. Beyond the damage to houses and cars, the estimate incorporates variables like the impact of people unable to get to work, travel disruption and a halt to tourism, as well as the cost of clean-up crews.

AccuWeather's number is higher than estimates from other agencies since it includes both insured and uninsured losses from a wide range of activities, rather than focusing squarely on things like property.