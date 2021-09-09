Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals she had breast cancer

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., talks with reporters on her way to the Senate floor for a vote in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar revealed Thursday she was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer earlier this year.

In a blog post on Medium, Klobuchar said her doctors discovered abnormalities during a routine mammogram in February, which was followed by a biopsy that led to the diagnosis.

The cancer was removed during a lumpectomy procedure, which was followed by a course of radiation treatment, Klobuchar wrote.

"Of course this has been scary at times, since cancer is the word all of us fear, but at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person," the senator wrote.

On ABC News' "Good Morning America" later Thursday morning, Klobuchar said she had put off her mammogram check-ups during the coronavirus pandemic.

Even before the pandemic complicated access to medical facilities, millions of U.S. families had neglected seeking health care services due to cost, surveys showed. More recent studies found many adults delaying medical screenings or other examinations due to Covid.

"I learned a lot through this year, as I know you know, about the importance of getting those exams and also the gratitude for all of those that surrounded me — my family, my husband," Klobuchar said.

"It's something that no ones wants to hear and no one wants to experience, but it's really renewed my faith in the people around me and in my purpose," she said.

