Bill and Melinda Gates back UK A.I. start-up developing antiviral drugs to prevent pandemics

Bill and Melinda Gates attend the Presidential Medals of Freedom ceremonies in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 22, 2016.

LONDON – Bill and Melinda Gates have backed a U.K. start-up that's trying to design new drugs with artificial intelligence software.

Oxford-headquartered Exscientia announced Wednesday that it has signed a four-year deal worth up to $70 million with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The start-up, which competes with the likes of BenevolentAI, said it will use part of the funding to try to develop novel antiviral pills that could be used to treat Covid-19 and stop future pandemics from spreading.

Exscientia is focusing on developing treatments for Covid-19 and other coronaviruses, as well as influenza and animal-to-human virus Nipah, which can cause respiratory problems.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic underscores the urgency to develop safe and effective broad-spectrum drugs to expand our armory against viruses and their variants," Exscientia CEO Andrew Hopkins said in a statement.

Exscientia's "small molecule therapeutics" aim to fight the parts of viruses that are least likely to change, allowing scientists to develop treatments that could theoretically take on future viruses.

"Small molecule therapeutics could provide a superior approach to guard global health," said Denise Barrault, director of portfolio management at Exscientia, in a statement.

"Certain targets are prevalent across families of viruses, meaning that potent therapeutics could be broadly effective across multiple virus families. This collaboration will focus on evaluating protein targets that are evolutionarily conserved and are less likely to develop resistance."

While vaccines have provided populations with protection against Covid, there are a limited number of treatments available for patients who have tested positive.