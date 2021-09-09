Spain's top soccer league is launching NFT fantasy football cards for all its players

LONDON — Spain's top soccer league La Liga said on Thursday that it will offer NFTs for all its players, marking the latest foray into cryptocurrencies from a major sports organization.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital assets that are designed to certify ownership of a virtual item, such as rare art or trading cards, on the blockchain. They can't be exchanged like-for-like with one another, unlike bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

La Liga is teaming up with French start-up Sorare to launch its NFTs. Sorare's platform lets users trade digital player cards and manage teams of five in a number of fantasy football tournaments.

Sorare said it had agreed a long-term, exclusive licensing agreement with La Liga that will see top players including Atlético Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior and FC Barcelona's Pedri added to its platform.

"Today is a huge milestone for us because it's the first top five league joining the platform," Nicolas Julia, Sorare's CEO and co-founder, told CNBC.

La Liga clubs will receive a royalty on sales, and Sorare has paid a minimum guarantee to ensure exclusivity, the company said.