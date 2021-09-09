GOP Rep. Liz Cheney tells Trump 'Bring it' after ex-president endorses primary challenger in Wyoming

Liz Cheney attends a U.S. House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 27, 2021.

Rep. Liz Cheney told Donald Trump on Thursday to "Bring it" after the ex-president endorsed a primary challenger to the Wyoming Republican.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Trump formally endorsed Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Cheney in the 2022 midterm elections.

The former president said that "Harriet Hageman adores the Great State of Wyoming, is strong on Crime and Borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will fight for Election Integrity and Energy Independence."

"Harriet has my Compete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney," the former Republican president added after calling Cheney a "warmonger" and "disloyal Republican."

Cheney quickly fired back on Twitter, which has banned the former president for his false and incendiary statements, including his claims that he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden as a result of fraudulent ballots.

"Here's a sound bite for you: Bring it," wrote Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who once held her House seat.