Planting trees is not enough, says Logitech CEO, pledging major carbon reduction effort

Logitech plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030 and be "climate positive" from then on by removing more carbon out of the air than it emits, CEO Bracken Darrell told CNBC on Thursday.

"We're going to take down our carbon output as a company — and all of its suppliers and customers — by 50% by then, so it's a big commitment," Darrell said in an interview on "Tech Check."

"A tree takes out about two people's worth of carbon from the air, so it's a pretty efficient technology, but we don't think it's nearly enough," Darrell said. "Until there are technologies where we can completely take carbon output down to zero, we're very aggressively redesigning our products for sustainability."

Logitech's announcement Thursday represents the latest corporate environmental pledge, as concern grows around climate change and its impacts on the planet and economy. Even so, many climate activists and experts say companies need to be more aggressive and transparent in their plans to reduce their carbon footprint.

Logitech, which makes computer peripherals such as keyboards, webcams and mice, is already "carbon neutral" this year, according to Prakash Arunkundrum, the company's head of global operations and sustainability. He said Logitech reached that target by investing in programs such as reforestation efforts to offset its existing carbon emissions.

However, the company's net-zero goal is the next, more ambitious step, and it centers on reducing its baseline emissions in half, at least, by 2030.

"Offsets in itself is not good enough," Arunkundrum said in a phone interview with CNBC. "What we need to do is actually fundamentally also reduce our footprint" through the use of more sustainable materials and more renewable energy across the supply chain, he said.