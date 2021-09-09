Solugen is making chemicals from sugar, not petroleum

Chemical companies have historically used petroleum, natural gas and phosphates to make their products, exacerbating air and water pollution.

A start-up called Solugen aims to replace many of these ingredients with chemicals using renewable resources like simple sugar.

Co-founded in 2016 by CEO Gaurab Chakrabarti and CTO Sean Hunt, Solugen designs and grows enzymes that can turn sugar into chemicals that are needed to make a variety of products and used in many industrial applications.

The company's bio-based chemical offering already includes water treatments, a chemical that makes concrete stronger, another that makes fertilizers more efficient and detergents that are strong enough to clean a locker room or mild enough to be used on facial wipes.

"The chemicals industry represents a few percentage points of global greenhouse gas emissions. Zeroing out CO2 from the chemicals industry can't happen fast enough," said Clay Dumas, a partner with Lowercarbon Capital.

Lowercarbon is one of several venture firms participating in a new $357 million round, alongside Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, and the Baillie Gifford investment management company. The deal brings Solugen's valuation north of $1.8 billion and its total capital raised to over $400 million.

Solugen cites IEA estimates that chemical production, dominated by the likes of Sinopec, BASF and Dow Chemical, contributed an estimated 880 million tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere in 2018, making the chemicals industry the third-largest source of global CO2 emissions that year.

Most chemicals used for industrial purposes in the U.S. are also imported from China, with shipping contributing more greenhouse gas emissions to their overall environmental footprint.