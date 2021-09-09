Tencent, NetEase shares dive after Chinese regulators summon the firms over gaming concerns

In this article 700-HK

Tencent Games shows off its latest titles at the China Joy gaming conference in Shanghai on Friday, July 30, 2021. Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

GUANGZHOU, China — Shares of Tencent and Netease fell on Thursday morning after Chinese regulators called them and other gaming companies for an interview, reminding them of restrictions on game time for children. China's propaganda department, cyberspace regulator and other authorities said they would "seriously deal with" any violations of their rules. Tencent shares were down more than 5% in morning trade in Hong Kong, while NetEase fell more than 6%. The regulators reminded gaming companies they need to limit game time for children under 18 years of age. Under rules announced last month, kids are not allowed to play online games for more than 3 hours per week — and only during specific times and days. The Chinese government has long been concerned about the impact of gaming on the physical and mental health of children.

Gaming companies should also be controlling their content, including banning "illegal" content such as pornography, the regulators said. Authorities also said that unfair competition and monopolies should be avoided. China's market regulator said last month that internet companies across the board should avoid unfair competition, and issued draft rules that target such practices. Companies should also change game designs that get users addicted, they said. In response, gaming companies said Thursday that they seek to comply with the guidance from regulators. "We believe in healthy game play and take very seriously the physical and mental health of minors. We appreciate the guidance and instruction from the relevant regulators, and will work hard to be in full compliance with all rules relating to youth game addiction and content regulation," Tencent said in a statement to CNBC. NetEase also added that it will comply, saying in a statement to CNBC that it "will strictly follow the rules and instructions over anti-addiction measures for minors in games." "We will continue our efforts to deliver more quality games and promote a healthy and responsible gaming environment for minor players, as we seek to build and promote a wholesome gaming environment in China," the firm told CNBC.

Could gaming firms' revenue-generating models get hit?

The warnings from the meeting with the regulators do not appear to be overly new. Instead, they repeat past restrictions around limiting gaming time for minors, removing content authorities deem as "illegal" and trying to stop unfair competition and monopolies. However, comments from the authorities about getting companies to adapt game designs could stoke fears about changes to their business models that rely on players spending money.