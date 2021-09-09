Airlines lower forecasts, blaming rising Covid cases for weaker travel demand

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 03: Travelers make their way through the Miami International Airport before starting the Labor Day weekend on September 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people unvaccinated against the Covid-19 virus should not travel this weekend. Those who are should wear their masks and take precautions due to the country’s high level of Covid-19 transmission. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Several U.S. airlines on Thursday lowered their financial forecasts, citing weaker bookings amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

United Airlines said weaker revenue will mean adjusted pre-tax losses in the third and fourth quarters of this year. The Chicago-based carrier in July said it expected to post pre-tax profits for that period. It plans to further trim capacity this year because of weaker demand.

American Airlines said its third-quarter sales will likely be down by as much as 28% compared with the same quarter of 2019. The company had previously forecast a 20% drop in revenue. American on Thursday also said it expects deeper negative profit margins. Southwest Airlines said it is also logging weaker bookings and higher cancellation rates.