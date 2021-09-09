Central Banks
Watch Christine Lagarde speak after the ECB announces a slowing of its pandemic-era bond buying
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision.
The ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday but opted to slow down the pace of net asset purchases under its pandemic emergency purchase program.