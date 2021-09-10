Amazon likely front-runner for multi-year NFL Sunday Ticket deal, sources say

Amazon is in talks to acquire the rights for the National Football League's "Sunday Ticket" package and is seen as the front-runner by others involved in talks with the league, according to people familiar with the matter.

Amazon has a serious interest in the multi-year package of out-of-market games, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. Amazon in May agreed to pay about $1 billion per year to become the exclusive provider of Thursday Night Football games beginning next year. That deal made Amazon Prime Video the first-ever streaming service to own an exclusive NFL broadcast package.

An Amazon spokesman declined to comment on "Sunday Ticket" discussions.

The NFL is expected to ask between $2 billion and $2.5 billion per year for the package and wants to wrap up discussions before the season ends in February, two of the people said. "Sunday Ticket" has been owned by DirecTV for the past 27 years. Talks are progressing with interested parties, suggesting the league is getting closer to choosing a new provider, said the people.

DirecTV renewed 'Sunday Ticket' in 2014 for eight years. The current contract ends after the 2022-23 season.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC Wednesday the out-of-market Sunday game package "maybe will be more attractive on a digital platform" as streaming platforms continue to add subscribers at the expense of traditional pay-television. Goodell also suggested to CNBC the league is looking for one strategic partner to acquire not only "Sunday Ticket" rights but to also invest in NFL Network, which airs NFL content all year, and NFL RedZone, which shows live footage of game action when teams are close to scoring touchdowns. The NFL currently owns both NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

Amazon has competition for the Sunday game rights. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro told Bloomberg this week "Sunday Ticket" is "an incredibly valuable product" and acknowledged Disney has had exploratory conversations with the league. The Information reported Apple has also expressed interest in the package. NBCUniversal's Peacock is not expected to bid for the rights, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Several media executives involved in the discussions told CNBC they viewed Amazon as the favorite to win the rights to the package. NBC News reported Amazon and ESPN's early interest in the package in July.