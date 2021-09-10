The Buccaneers vs. Cowboys game was the most-viewed NFL opener since 2015

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

The National Football League started its 2021 season with an exciting contest featuring two top quarterbacks, and a stadium of fans, which helped it lure the most viewers since 2015.

NBC said its 2021 NFL opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys averaged 26 million total viewers on Thursday and peaked at 25.4 million viewers between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern.

The game marked a 20% increase in viewership from last year's NFL kickoff featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. That contest averaged 19.3 million viewers and was the first NFL game during the pandemic.

The 2020 NFL opener faced competition from the National Basketball Association League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and tennis' U.S. Open. Those leagues played at the same time due to the pandemic postponements, which impacted NFL viewership. By comparison, the 2019 opener featuring the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears averaged roughly 22 million viewers.

The Bucs beat the Cowboys, 31-29, behind Tom Brady's late fourth-quarter drive, leading to the game-winning field goal. Brady, 44, finished the game completing 32-of-50 passes and four touchdowns. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also put on a show, throwing for 403 yards and three touchdowns.

NBC, the parent company of CNBC, said the 2021 contest averaged 24.4 million viewers on TV and was the most-watched kickoff game since the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots opener in 2015. That game also featured Brady and attracted 27.4 million viewers.