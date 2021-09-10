'Vaccinate the children': Fauci outlines the case for offering Covid shots to young people

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., July 20, 2021.

LONDON — Dr. Anthony Fauci has outlined three key reasons supporting the case for vaccinating young people against the coronavirus, citing short and long-term benefits to the entire population.

Speaking to a U.K. audience at a lecture hosted by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine earlier this week, the U.S.' top infectious disease expert discussed the significance of "long Covid," the benefits of a move to a three-dose vaccination drive and why he believes it is important to vaccinate children.

"I do believe … that we should vaccinate the children, and there are a number of reasons," Fauci said on Wednesday.

Firstly, he described young people as "vehicles of spread" for the virus, noting that the transmissibility of the fast-spreading delta variant continued to fuel a surge in cases as schools re-open for the fall.

Fauci said the situation is particularly alarming in the southern states of the U.S., with intensive care units in pediatric hospitals currently at maximum capacity in Florida, Texas, Georgia and Mississippi. Doctors and epidemiologists fear the surge in Covid hospitalizations could get even worse unless children get vaccinated and school districts impose mask mandates and other safety precautions.

"We are almost overrun. We have a lot of children in hospitals now," Fauci said. "So, even though relatively speaking, compared to an adult they dot get as seriously ill, we have lost more children from SARS-CoV-2 than we ever lose for influenza — and we vaccinate children against influenza."