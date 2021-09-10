Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman set to plead guilty Friday in New York federal court

Igor Fruman arrives at federal court for an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City.

NEW YORK – Igor Fruman, a former associate of embattled lawyer Rudy Giuliani, agreed to plead guilty Friday in a New York federal court, nearly two years after being charged with crimes which included making illegal donations to a pro-Trump political action campaign.

Fruman and his business partner Lev Parnas, a co-defendant in the same case, had worked with Giuliani in an effort to dig up damaging information about President Joe Biden in Ukraine when that Democrat had emerged as a leading challenger to then-President Donald Trump.

The change-of-plea hearing in Manhattan federal court comes as Giuliani, who has acted as Trump's personal attorney, himself faces an ongoing criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Giuliani, who denies any wrongdoing, served two terms as mayor of New York after heading that same prosecutors' office for years.

The Ukraine-born Fruman was originally charged with 10 crimes.

But on Friday, he agreed in court to plead guilty only to a single count related to soliciting U.S. campaign contributions from a foreign national.