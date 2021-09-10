Swiss bourse gets regulatory approval to offer landmark digital token exchange

SIX, Switzerland's stock exchange, has been given regulatory approval to launch its long-awaited digital bourse.

The SIX Digital Exchange said Friday it obtained two licenses from FINMA, the country's markets watchdog, to operate a stock exchange and depository for blockchain-based securities.

SIX said it was now able to launch regulated trading, settlement and custody infrastructure based on distributed ledger technology — also known as the blockchain. Its the system best known for its use in maintaining an immutable list of all cryptocurrency transactions.

The firm did not say when it expects the new product to launch, or which assets it would allow investors to trade. However, the digital bourse could provide a regulated alternative to cryptocurrency exchanges, many of which operate outside the confines of established rules.

Binance, the world's top crypto exchange, has faced several warnings and threats from authorities around the world. Meanwhile, Coinbase, which is a regulated business, has attracted the ire of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently.

SIX's platform would also see Switzerland's bourse get ahead of major exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange in offering securities based on the blockchain.

Thomas Zeeb, SIX's global head of exchanges, has previously said the company plans to offer stocks in the form of digital tokens.