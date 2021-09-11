CNBC Pro

Buffett’s stock-picking lieutenant has a proven track record, but his hands are tied at Berkshire

Yun Li@YunLi626
Ted Weschler, Berkshire Hathaway
Source: Berkshire Hathaway

Ted Weschler, one of Warren Buffett's two investment lieutenants, grew his retirement account from $70,000 to more than $260 million in less than 30 years.

The astronomical returns were achieved by investing in stocks of under-the-radar small-cap firms and other underappreciated opportunities. However, when it comes to managing money for Berkshire Hathaway, Weschler is limited as to what he can achieve even with his stellar stock-picking skills.

