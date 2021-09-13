Asia-Pacific stocks set to dip following consecutive Wall Street losses

- Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Asia-Pacific.
- Chinese economic data, including retail sales and industrial production for August, is set to be out this week.
- The U.S. consumer price index for August is set to be out on Tuesday, while retail sales figures stateside are expected Thursday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific appeared set for a lower start on Monday following five straight days of losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 stateside.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,065 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,940. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,381.84.
Australian stocks also looked poised to slip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,368.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,406.60.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.624 after a recent decline from above 92.7.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.88 per dollar, stronger than levels around 110.4 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7366 following its slide last week from above $0.744.