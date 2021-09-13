Asia-Pacific stocks set to dip following consecutive Wall Street losses

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific appeared set for a lower start on Monday following five straight days of losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 stateside.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,065 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,940. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,381.84.

Australian stocks also looked poised to slip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,368.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,406.60.