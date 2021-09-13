Lab-grown woolly mammoths could walk the Earth in six years if geneticist's new start-up succeeds

A little more than two years ago, serial tech entrepreneur Ben Lamm reached out to renowned Harvard geneticist George Church. The two met in Boston, at Church's lab, and that fruitful conversation was the catalyst for the start-up Colossal, which is announcing its existence Monday.

The start-up's goal is ambitious and a little bit crazy: It aims to create a new type of animal similar to the extinct woolly mammoth by genetically engineering endangered Asian elephants to withstand Arctic temperatures.

The project has been kicking around for years, but nobody had ever given it enough funding to get it off the ground. Now it's a company with $15 million in seed funding from a variety of investors and Lamm as CEO.

"We had about $100,000 over the last 15 years, which is way, way less than any other project in my lab, but not through lack of enthusiasm," Church told CNBC. "It is by far the favorite story. We've never done a press release on it in all those years. It just comes up naturally in conversation."

Church, the Robert Winthrop Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and a faculty member at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, has a storied scientific career. He initiated the Personal Genome Project, started more than 20 companies, and has more than 100 patents to his name.

Until now, Church's vision to revive the woolly mammoth was "mainly dreaming and talking," he said. "Ben came out of the blue, I think inspired at a distance from what he was reading about this very charismatic project, which was very underfunded."

It could take as little as six years for Colossal to create a calf, Church told CNBC. The timeline is "aggressive," he admitted. "When people used to ask me that question, I said, 'I have no idea. We don't have any funding.' But now, I can't dodge it. I would say six is not out of the question."

"Our goal is in the successful de-extinction of inter-breedable herds of mammoths that we can leverage in the rewilding of the Arctic. And then we want to leverage those technologies for what we're calling thoughtful, disruptive conservation," Lamm told CNBC.

Proponents of the project say rewilding the Arctic with woolly mammoths could slow global warming by slowing the melting of the permafrost, where methane is currently trapped.

Lamm has founded and sold multiple start-ups to companies including LivePerson, Zynga and Accenture and was most recently the founder and CEO of artificial intelligence provider Hypergiant.

Colossal "is a for-profit company," Lamm told CNBC, but there isn't likely to be a quick cash-out for investors. "None of our investors are focused on monetizing right now, which is great," Lamm said.

The $15 million seed round was led by Thomas Tull, and other participants include Tim Draper's Draper Associates, Winklevoss Capital, and self-help guru Tony Robbins, among others.

Another investor and advisor, Richard Garriott, president of The Explorers Club and a video game entrepreneur who spent $30 million to go to space as a tourist, told CNBC he was excited about future applications of synthetic biology, referring to the science of redesigning organisms for specific purposes, other than the woolly mammoth.

"Beyond the amazement of 'de-extinction' becoming real, proving the technology with de-extinction is only the beginning. These same technologies will be able to solve a huge array of human problems," Garriott told CNBC. "Synthetic biology will allow us to create new life forms that can address massive problems, from oil and plastic cleanup to carbon sequestration and much more. Solving tissue rejection and artificial wombs will go on to help improve and extend life for all humans."