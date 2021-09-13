‘Ignore China at your peril’: Ad mogul Martin Sorrell on Beijing’s tech crackdown

British businessman Martin Sorrell has warned that it's unwise for companies to completely ignore China despite the challenges that exist in the country.

"It is the world's second largest economy," Sorrell told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday. "It's going to be the world's largest economy in a few years, not on a per capita basis, but on an absolute basis, and you ignore it at your peril."

Beijing has cracked down on multiple companies this year, prompting a sharp sell-off in Chinese stocks. Regulators are specifically clamping down on areas like gaming and data-sharing.

China's latest actions have raised "significant issues" for Sorrell's S4 Capital, a digital advertising and marketing company that he founded in 2018, and other companies that are looking to expand in China.

Sorrell said S4 Capital will continue to try to expand in China but said the company will "need to think very carefully" about how it does that.

"We doubled up in China early in the year when we bought another agency in Shanghai into our family," Sorrell said. "We have intentions to continue to broaden our business, but I think the structures that we deploy in China might end up being very different as a result of this rift in U.S.-China relationships."

The ad guru stopped short of saying how S4 Capital's structures will be tweaked other than that they'll be very different to the China structures of WPP, another London-based ad company that he founded in 1971.

Sorrell said he hoped the U.S. and China could find a "modus vivendi that works" and have some "more constructive dialogue" but he added that he can't see the situation changing in the short to medium term. Modus vivendi is a Latin phrase that means "mode of living" or "way of life".

"Our industry is not strategically as important as others in a Chinese context, but it raises the issue for our clients about how they expand at a time [when] the Chinese economy is changing," Sorrell said. "Given that, we're looking very carefully at how and what we do in China."

Sorrell said the actions of the Chinese government on privacy, data, education and gaming shouldn't come as a surprise given China made it quite clear in its 45-year plan that it had concerns.