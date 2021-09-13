U.S. Open: Daniil Medvedev ends Novak Djokovic's hopes of calendar Grand Slam and 21st major

Winner Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) and Serbia's Novak Djokovic hold their trophies after the 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's final match against at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 12, 2021.

Novak Djokovic's hopes of a calendar Grand Slam and 21st major were ended after Daniil Medvedev put in a stunning performance to defeat the world No 1 in the US Open final.

Djokovic was dreaming of becoming only the third man after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to sweep all four majors in the same year.

To add to the weight of history on his shoulders, victory would also have seen him move clear of his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and become the first man ever to win a 21st Slam singles title.

But Medvedev put an end to his chances with a phenomenal performance to make it third time lucky in a Grand Slam final, winning 6-4 6-4 6-4 to at least strike a real blow for the younger generation against the old guard.

Medvedev said: "First of all I want to say sorry for you fans and Novak because we all know what he was going for today and I just want to say what you have accomplished this year and throughout your career - I never said this to anybody but I'll say it right now, for me you are the greatest tennis player in history.

"I want to thank my team. It's not an easy journey to win a Slam but I'm really thankful to you for helping me throughout the journey."

Addressing the crowd, the Russian added: "Then I want to thank you guys. Today you were maybe a little bit more for Novak but that's completely understandable. Throughout the week you gave me a lot of energy. It helped me through today. It was not easy but thanks a lot.

"Last but not least, I want to finish my speech on a very sweet note. It's the third anniversary for me and my wife today and during the tournament I couldn't think of a present or anything. When I won, the only thing I thought was if I lose I have no time to find a present so I have to win this match. I love you Dasha."

Medvedev was well beaten by Djokovic in the Australian Open final in February but he showed in the the opening set that he was not going to make the same mistakes, putting on a clinic and giving up just three points on serve.