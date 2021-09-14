5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow futures shoot up, turn positive after key inflation data
U.S. stock futures shot higher and turned positive Tuesday after slightly lower than expected key inflation data. The government said before opening bell on Wall Street that August consumer prices rose 5.3% from a year ago. Tuesday's data, following hot wholesale prices last week, comes as the Federal Reserve grapples with whether higher inflation is temporary or here to stay. That determination is key to when central bankers might start tapering their Covid-era bond purchases. The Fed holds its two-day September meeting next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 on Monday broke five-session losing streaks. The Nasdaq fell slightly for its fourth down day in a row.
2. Apple to hold launch event, releases iOS security patch
Apple is holding its annual iPhone event Tuesday, the company's seventh straight virtual launch due to the pandemic. The tech giant is expected to introduce new iPhones and updates to its AirPods and Apple Watch, according to analysts. New iPads and MacBooks Pro laptops are due for an update, too, though it's unclear whether Apple will pack all of its fall launches into one or spread them out.
Apple has issued a patch to iOS, its mobile operating system, to fix a vulnerability related to the iPhone's iMessage function. An Israeli firm had been exploiting the weakness since February, according to research group Citizen Lab. The company, NSO Group, did not confirm or deny responsibility. The FBI and Israeli officials have been investigating NSO.
3. Cathie Wood foresees big gains for Tesla, crypto
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, the popular investor who focuses on disruptive innovation, made bullish calls Monday evening on Tesla and cryptocurrencies at the annual SALT conference. Asked about her recent trimming of her Tesla stake, Wood said it was a technical move and the electric vehicle maker still accounts for more than 10% of Ark's flagship fund. Wood has grown increasingly bullish on ether, saying her crypto portfolio now consists of 40% in the world's second largest digital coin and 60% bitcoin.
4. SEC chairman to face questions about crypto regulations
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler wants private funds to disclose more information to investors about potential conflicts of interest and the fees they charge. That's according to testimony submitted to the Senate Banking Committee for Tuesday's hearing. During the Q&A, Gensler is expected to face questions about the agency's plan to regulate cryptocurrencies. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed Monday, the top U.S. securities regulator urged Chinese companies to open up their books to Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny or risk being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
5. House Democrats propose tax hikes to pay for $3.5 trillion bill
House Democrats outlined tax increases they aim to use to offset up to $3.5 trillion in spending on the social safety net and climate policy. The proposal includes top corporate and individual tax rates of 26.5% and 39.6%, respectively. The tax plans could change as Democrats try to craft and pass a final bill in coming weeks. The proposal also includes a 3% surcharge on individual income above $5 million and a capital gains tax of 25%.
