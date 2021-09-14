5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow futures shoot up, turn positive after key inflation data

2. Apple to hold launch event, releases iOS security patch

Apple is holding its annual iPhone event Tuesday, the company's seventh straight virtual launch due to the pandemic. The tech giant is expected to introduce new iPhones and updates to its AirPods and Apple Watch, according to analysts. New iPads and MacBooks Pro laptops are due for an update, too, though it's unclear whether Apple will pack all of its fall launches into one or spread them out. Apple has issued a patch to iOS, its mobile operating system, to fix a vulnerability related to the iPhone's iMessage function. An Israeli firm had been exploiting the weakness since February, according to research group Citizen Lab. The company, NSO Group, did not confirm or deny responsibility. The FBI and Israeli officials have been investigating NSO.

3. Cathie Wood foresees big gains for Tesla, crypto

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, the popular investor who focuses on disruptive innovation, made bullish calls Monday evening on Tesla and cryptocurrencies at the annual SALT conference. Asked about her recent trimming of her Tesla stake, Wood said it was a technical move and the electric vehicle maker still accounts for more than 10% of Ark's flagship fund. Wood has grown increasingly bullish on ether, saying her crypto portfolio now consists of 40% in the world's second largest digital coin and 60% bitcoin.

4. SEC chairman to face questions about crypto regulations

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler wants private funds to disclose more information to investors about potential conflicts of interest and the fees they charge. That's according to testimony submitted to the Senate Banking Committee for Tuesday's hearing. During the Q&A, Gensler is expected to face questions about the agency's plan to regulate cryptocurrencies. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed Monday, the top U.S. securities regulator urged Chinese companies to open up their books to Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny or risk being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.

5. House Democrats propose tax hikes to pay for $3.5 trillion bill

