DOJ opens civil rights probe of Georgia prisons, will eye violence against inmates, LGBTQ prisoners

In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, an unidentified prisoner on death row stands in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, in Jackson, Ga.

The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday it is opening a civil rights investigation of prisons in Georgia, with a focus on harm against inmates by other prisoners, and the targeting of LGBTQ inmates for sexual violence by prisoners and staff.

The probe comes as prisons in Georgia saw at least 26 people in its prisons dying from confirmed or suspected homicides in 2020, 18 such cases this year, and "reports of countless other assaults," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division.

She also cited a major riot in one prison last year, and disturbances elsewhere in Georgia's correctional system.

Clarke said the investigation was motivated by complaints by inmates, family members and other "stakeholders" such as advocacy groups, as well as by "an extensive review of publicly available information," including leaked photos showing gang activity in Georgia prisons.