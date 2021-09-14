Germany pushes to boost Covid vaccine uptake after rollout loses steam

Doctor Immanuel Hardtmann holds a syringe with the vaccine Moderna in a temporary vaccination center inside the Excursion boat Alexander von Humboldt on the first day of the #HierWirdGeimpft (Get Vaccinated Here) Covid-19 vaccination campaign on September 13, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

Germany has begun what it has called a vaccination "action week" as the government seeks to reverse a slowdown in its Covid-19 immunization drive.

With around 62% of the German population now fully vaccinated, the country's rollout is now lagging those of its European neighbors.

In a bid to remedy that, this week will see mobile vaccination centers being set up on public transport, fire stations, places of worship and sports venues to allow for easy access to a vaccine.

Chancellor Angela Merkel implored unvaccinated Germans to get the shot in her weekly podcast on Sunday, telling them that "never was it simpler to get a vaccination. Never has it been quicker." She added people could from Monday get a dose without an appointment in the mobile vaccination centers being set up around the country.

While it was "fantastic" that more than 55 million people in Germany have taken up the offer of a vaccine and that 50 million of those were fully vaccinated, Merkel said, "unfortunately the infection rate and the number of Covid-19 patients have risen again in recent weeks," she added, with the vast majority of those needing intensive care treatment being unvaccinated.

"To get through autumn and winter, we must convince more people to get vaccinated," she said. "I ask you: protect yourself and other people. Get vaccinated."