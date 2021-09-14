Kevin O'Leary says he wants to more than double his crypto holdings to 7%

Celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary says he wants to at least double his cryptocurrency holdings by the end of 2021, and predicts that "trillions of dollars" could pour into the market if crypto becomes a new asset class.

The "Shark Tank" investor had previously said bitcoin was "garbage," but he later changed his mind.

O'Leary, who is chairman of O'Shares ETFs, said he is bullish on crypto and wants to allocate more in his personal portfolio.

"I want to raise my exposure to crypto — currently at 3% — to 7% by the end of the year," he told "Capital Connection" on Monday.

But he said investors want U.S. authorities to make decisions about regulating cryptocurrencies.

"I don't want to get involved in crypto if the regulator says it's not okay," he said. "I can't afford to be offside, I cannot afford to be non-compliant."

The U.S. government is in the process of developing regulations for cryptocurrencies, even as more countries legalize bitcoin. Just last week, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.