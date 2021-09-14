Pfizer CEO says Covid vaccine data for kids under age 5 may come in late October

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla addresses a press conference after a visit to oversee the production of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the factory of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer in Puurs, Belgium April 23, 2021.

Pfizer expects to release clinical trial data on how well its Covid-19 vaccine works in 6-month to 5-year old children as early as the end of October, CEO Albert Bourla said Tuesday.

Covid vaccine data for kids between ages 5 to 11 will come much sooner, he said, potentially ready to be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this month.

"Then, it is up to the FDA to take their time, and then make a decision," Bourla said during an interview at Research!America's 2021 National Health Research Forum.

The CEO's comments come as many parents say they are anxious to get their children vaccinated, especially as schools reopen and the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread. The strain has led to a surge in hospitalizations across the U.S., including among young kids who are currently ineligible to get the shots.