5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow futures flat after 30-stock average dropped 292 points

The Wall Street sign is seen outside The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, February 16, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up gains at the open and closed down 292 points, or 0.8%, its sixth down day in the past seven sessions. The S&P 500 on Tuesday also saw its sixth decline out of the past seven sessions as the rough September on Wall Street continued. Both benchmarks were on track for their largest monthly declines since October. The Nasdaq fell for the fifth straight session Tuesday. A bright spot in Wednesday's premarket was Microsoft. The Dow stock and big Nasdaq name rose more than 1% after it announced an 11% dividend hike and a $60 billion stock buyback program. Microsoft also appointed company President Brad Smith as vice chairman.

2. Casino stocks tank as Macao considers tighter regulations

The Wynn Resorts logo stands illuminated as people sit by the fountain at the Wynn Macau casino resort in Macau, China, on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Pual Yeung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands tumbled in premarket trading, after dropping roughly 10% on Tuesday, as Macao began a 45-day period of considering tighter regulations on the gaming industry. Those U.S. casino stocks have operations in the Chinese special administrative region. Officials in Macao said they want "sustained and healthy development" in the world's biggest gambling hub. However, investors are worried about potential changes. Hong Kong-listed shares of Wynn Macau and Sands China tanked about 30% overnight.

3. Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom survives California recall election

Gavin Newsom, governor of California, speaks during a campaign event at Long Beach City College in Long Beach, California, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a Republican attempt to remove him from office, according to an NBC News projection. The gubernatorial recall vote was the second in California's history to qualify for the ballot. Newsom — who was elected by an overwhelming margin to a four-year term ending in 2023 — spent months fending off the GOP-led effort, which gained traction last year over allegations the Newsom administration mishandled the state's response to the Covid pandemic.

4. Biden to meet with U.S. employers about Covid vaccines

President Joe Biden makes remarks during a press conference on the grounds of National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on September 14, 2021 in Arvada, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson | Denver Post | Getty Images

President Joe Biden plans to meet with major U.S. employers Wednesday at the White House to discuss the federal vaccine mandate. The gathering comes as the Biden administration is drafting rules to require large employers to have their workers vaccinated or tested weekly. In guidance to federal agencies earlier this week, the White House said federal employees must be "fully vaccinated" no later than Nov. 22. The shot mandate, announced last week, faces legal, political and enforcement challenges.

5. SpaceX set to make history with first all-civilian crew

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman pose together at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California to announce the Inspiration4 all-civilian space mission. Source: SpaceX