Amazon is planning a beauty products event for October to hook early holiday shoppers

Amazon plans to hold a beauty products event in October in an effort to lure early holiday shoppers and boost the company's position in a booming category, according to documents reviewed by CNBC.

A slide deck Amazon sent to select beauty brands said the company is currently planning the event for Oct. 4 through Oct. 25. The same information was sent to some consulting firms that help manage businesses on Amazon.

"We want to draw customers back to Amazon during Black Friday week but also long term with additional marketing levers," Amazon wrote in the slide deck. "This is a unique opportunity for selected brands to reach both more shoppers and new customers."

Catie Kroon, an Amazon spokesperson, confirmed the authenticity of the document. She told CNBC by email that the event next month will be called "Holiday Beauty Haul," and added that the site will feature a number of product types, including fragrance, men's grooming and winter skincare.

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, has long been trying to gain a bigger share of the global beauty market, which generates $500 billion in annual sales. The company began offering health and beauty products in 2000, but its selection was initially limited mostly to mass-market brands.

The beauty market is of particular interest now, as consumers have flocked to the web to buy makeup and personal care items during the pandemic. Online makeup sales surged 40% in 2020 from a year earlier, while sales of "self-care" items like shampoo, face wash products and lotions climbed 59%, according to market research firm 1010data.